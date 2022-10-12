Chicago Fire Showrunner Andrea Newman Calls This Unassuming Actor 'Lightning In A Bottle' – Exclusive

"Chicago Fire" is filled with talented actors that make the show come to life. From Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide and Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd to Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, the first responders at the fictional Firehouse 51 are a memorable bunch.

Ask "Chicago Fire" showrunner Andrea Newman to pick her favorite and she's at a loss. "[It depends] on the script," said Newman during an exclusive interview with Looper in which she discussed the current season, which airs Wednesday nights on NBC. "You're writing a certain script, and you're like, 'Why don't I make Herrmann the main story in every episode? These are so fun and he's so good.' Then the same thing happens the next time, when you're writing a Kidd story, or a Mouch story, or even Cruz ... You focus on one storyline, and that character becomes your favorite, and then [with] the next storyline you write, you jump."

However, one actor in particular had Newman singing his praises during the interview.