Chicago Fire Showrunners Derek Haas And Andrea Newman Talk Season 11 – Exclusive Interview

First and foremost, we need to know what it was like having Jesse Spencer back for last season's finale. Might we see him again?

Derek Haas: We 1,000% love Jesse Spencer. It was absolutely incredible to have him back, as it would be any time he wants to come and grace us and his "Chicago Fire" friends and family. He is one of the family.

Andrea Newman: Love.

Haas: But we don't have plans right now [to bring him back again]. He's an extremely busy actor who can pretty much walk onto whatever he wants to walk onto. The invitation is always there from our end, but there are no plans right now.

Should we assume he and Brett are over, or is that still open?

Newman: That's open going into the premiere, for sure. We know that they're struggling. There was a bittersweet quality to their time together at the wedding, but it is not yet resolved. There are definitely decisions to be made.

Haas: Long distance is hard.

Last season ended on a high note with Kelly and Stella getting married, but also there was the ominous truck pulling up at their honeymoon cabin. What can you tell us about the season premiere in terms of that storyline and beyond?

Haas: Well, that truck is actually the gardeners coming for the cabin. They had to do at-night mowing. [laughs] Andrea, you can answer that question.

Newman: We were just talking about the fact that we've been referring to this premiere as the roller coasters that start by not building up slowly but just com[ing] on [strong]. They're called surge coasters, and they come out [at] top speed from the start. That's what this premiere is for us. It starts picking up right where we left off, [with] the mayhem that ensues once Severide and Kidd realize that there's someone outside the cabin.

The episode has some fun twists and turns with that story, but it's also Severide having to struggle with the fact that he's no longer a single guy who can make decisions that only impact him. He's married, and Severide and Kidd are a family, so everything he does now affects her as well. That's going to be a big part of his journey.