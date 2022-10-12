Brendan Fraser Slams Batgirl's Cancellation

In an interview with Variety, Brendan Fraser condemned Warner Bros. Discovery's cancellation of "Batgirl." "It's tragic," the actor said. "It doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio."

The "Doom Patrol" star went on to praise Leslie Grace's performance as Batgirl, describing her as a "dynamo." He also noted the movie primarily employed practical effects, including the use of real flamethrowers — a rarity in the modern days of CGI-soaked superheroes. "Everything we shot was real and exciting and just the antithesis of doing a straightforward digital all green screen thing," he said. "It was a big budget movie, but one that was just stripped down to the essentials."

Fraser isn't the first involved talent to mourn the movie. "Batgirl" directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah released a statement, reading: "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves." Likewise, the "Batgirl" composer didn't hide her disappointment about the cancellation, revealing to DiscussingFilm that the score was mostly finished.

While it appears that "Batgirl" will not see the light of day, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the movie was getting internal "funeral screenings" on the Warner Bros. lot in August. Perhaps that footage could be made public one day and finally give audiences a better taste of what could have been.