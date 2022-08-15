Batgirl Composer Doesn't Hide Her Disappointment About The Cancellation

Warner Bros. Discovery sent shockwaves throughout the industry earlier this month when they decided to shelve DC's "Batgirl."

Following fan outcry, the studio's explanation for the cancellation also included a statement praising titular star Leslie Grace's take on Barbara Gordon, ensuring audiences that the choice to scrap the project was not a reflection of the "In The Heights" star's performance. As for why the film was cancelled, instead of just released on HBO Max? "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. News has since come out that the Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah-directed superhero romp was given the boot to take advantage of a tax write-down opportunity (via Variety).

Though the future of the DC Extended Universe remains uncertain, Warner Bros. Discovery seems adamant on creating a 10-year roadmap that focuses on quality, not quantity. Despite the brief optimism coming from the brass at Warner, the cancellation continues to be taxing on both fans and the film's creatives. As "Batgirl" directors El Arbi and Fallah wrote in a joint Instagram statement, "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves."

Now, another "Batgirl" creative has come out of the woodwork to express their disappointment regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's unprecedented move.