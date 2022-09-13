Brendan Fraser Shares Ominous Appraisal Of Batgirl Cancelation

It seems like we're still feeling the reverberations from the fallout of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and the empty space where "Batgirl" used to be in the DCEU line-up. The massive shake-up saw movies pushed back, countless projects canceled, and many shows being pulled from streaming service HBO Max in a matter of weeks (via IndieWire).

One of the biggest announcements from the merger was the shocking revelation that "Batgirl would be scrapped altogether, even though Warner Bros. had already invested $90 million into the project (via Grid). The news of the cancelation was received negatively all over the internet, not just by fans but by those deeply involved in the project.

One of those voices came from Brendan Fraser. The actor was set to play Firefly, a Batman villain who had yet to make a big-screen appearance, in "Batgirl." While Fraser has been out promoting another project, "The Whale" from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, he hasn't been shy about discussing the tragic fate of "Batgirl."