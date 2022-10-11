Adam Sandler Expects His Next Safdie Brothers Collaboration Will Be Just As Intense A Process As Uncut Gems

Josh and Benny Safdie, the directorial sibling team collectively known as the Safdie brothers, have been making feature films since the Bush era, but first broke onto the scene in a major way with their 2017 crime thriller "Good Time." Starring Robert Pattinson as a down-on-his-luck criminal desperate to rescue his brother from police custody after a bank robbery gone wrong, the film was a calling card for the brothers, firmly cementing a nightmarish, neon sleaze style of filmmaking that felt like a panic attack in slow motion. Moreover, it was a sea change for Pattinson's acting career, inspiring director Matt Reeves to write "The Batman" with Pattinson in mind.

That gritty style only grew sharper on the Safdies' 2019 follow-up, "Uncut Gems." Co-executive produced by Martin Scorsese and starring Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, an amoral, silver-tongued jeweler, the movie careens manically between euphoric highs and stomach-churning lows. Like "Good Time" before it, "Uncut Gems" found an unlikely dramatic lead in Sandler, who, though not a stranger to drama, had previously been best known for his comedic roles. His frenetic performance, dripping with unfocused desire as Howard scams his way across New York's Diamond District, was described by The Guardian as a "glorious, career-best turn" from the former "SNL" star.

Now, in a new interview, Sandler promises that his next movie with the Safdies will live up to the intense creative process of "Uncut Gems."