Enola And Sherlock Work The Same Case In The Second Trailer For Enola Holmes 2

It's no surprise that the sequel will focus on a new adventure and one trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from "Enola Holmes 2." When a young girl comes to Enola looking for her lost sister, the savvy sleuth finds herself thrust into the dark side of Victorian London's Industrial Era. As Enola investigates the harsh realities of the women working in a matchstick factory, she's drawn deeper into a dangerous conspiracy (via Deadline). However, Enola isn't the only one with a case to solve. Sherlock is grappling with a puzzle of his own and when their paths cross on the job, the siblings have to team up to get to the heart of the mystery.

The plot of "Enola Holmes" was adapted from the first book in Nancy Springer's series, "The Case of the Missing Marquess." If the films are following the books in chronological order, then it's possible that the sequel will be based on book two, "The Case of the Left-Handed Lady," which follows Enola as she searches for an enigmatic figure named Lady Cecily. However, there are a number of stories in the series that the filmmakers could take inspiration from. With Louis Partridge reprising his role as Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter returning as Eudoria Holmes, this sequel is bound to be just as entertaining as its predecessor.

"Enola Holmes 2" will be available to stream on Netflix on November 4, 2022.