Enola And Sherlock Work The Same Case In The Second Trailer For Enola Holmes 2
Don a disguise and grab your magnifying glass, because the game is afoot once more! Based on the book series of the same name by author Nancy Springer, "Enola Holmes" stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role. Just like her older brothers Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock (Henry Cavill), Enola is quick-witted and curious, traits that she learned from the siblings' free-spirited mother, Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter). With plenty of fun twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat, it's no surprise that this playful adaptation warranted a sequel (via The Hollywood Reporter).
The trailer for "Enola Holmes 2" teases familiar faces and a new mystery. However, Enola doesn't want to be known as the great Sherlock Holmes' kid sister. She wants to be a famous sleuth in her own right. The first trailer shows that Enola has opened up her very own detective agency, although she's clearly struggling to make a name for herself because of Sherlock's considerable reputation. Even as she catches a case that could change her life, Enola finds Sherlock around every corner. As Enola and Sherlock's cases start to converge, the Holmes siblings will have to work together to unravel the mystery.
Enola and Sherlock's cases are connected in Enola Holmes 2
It's no surprise that the sequel will focus on a new adventure and one trailer gives viewers a glimpse of what they can expect from "Enola Holmes 2." When a young girl comes to Enola looking for her lost sister, the savvy sleuth finds herself thrust into the dark side of Victorian London's Industrial Era. As Enola investigates the harsh realities of the women working in a matchstick factory, she's drawn deeper into a dangerous conspiracy (via Deadline). However, Enola isn't the only one with a case to solve. Sherlock is grappling with a puzzle of his own and when their paths cross on the job, the siblings have to team up to get to the heart of the mystery.
The plot of "Enola Holmes" was adapted from the first book in Nancy Springer's series, "The Case of the Missing Marquess." If the films are following the books in chronological order, then it's possible that the sequel will be based on book two, "The Case of the Left-Handed Lady," which follows Enola as she searches for an enigmatic figure named Lady Cecily. However, there are a number of stories in the series that the filmmakers could take inspiration from. With Louis Partridge reprising his role as Tewkesbury and Helena Bonham Carter returning as Eudoria Holmes, this sequel is bound to be just as entertaining as its predecessor.
"Enola Holmes 2" will be available to stream on Netflix on November 4, 2022.