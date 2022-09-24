The Trailer For Enola Holmes 2 Promises Familiar Characters And A Fresh Mystery

One of the most exciting moments of the 2022 TUDUM event was the appearance of Millie Bobby Brown, who appeared to promote her newest flick, "Enola Holmes 2." The sequel is a follow-up to the very successful 2020 film, which features Brown in the titular role. Returning alongside the "Stranger Things" star is Henry Cavill, reprising his role as Enola's older brother, Sherlock Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter is also back as the Holmes matriarch Eudoria. The new flick will also feature David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The first trailer for "Enola Holmes 2" promises the endearing nature of the first, and another mystery fans will be trying to solve right alongside the new sleuth. Enola's tenacity is as prevalent as ever, as is Sherlock's brooding charm in the brand new Netflix teaser, which will have you guessing whodunit by the end of the short clip.