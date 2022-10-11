Dahmer Just Became The Second Biggest Netflix Show Of All-Time

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has to be one of the most divisive new shows to emerge in years. Though the Ryan Murphy series has been smashing records left and right for Netflix, the streaming giant has also had to dodge multiple elements of controversy surrounding the series, including claims that it didn't consult with the families of victims (via The Guardian) and the revelation of how few people of color worked on the show at all.

"Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" follows a dramatized version of the exploits of one of the most twisted serial killers in modern history. The real-life Dahmer engaged in practices so sickening that some of them could only be vaguely alluded to, even in a series based on his murders. Still, even as the series continues to court criticism, it also continues to dominate the streaming charts for Netflix, and now "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" can add yet another notch onto its belt.