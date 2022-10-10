Here's Why Chris Pratt's Super Mario Will Never Jump To The Heights Of The 1993 Film

Adapting any art form into a film is difficult. The general rule is to try and honor the source material while reinventing it for the screen. Of all the mediums to be given the film treatment, though, video game movies have had a tragic history. While there are exceptions, most of these adaptations have been poorly received by console connoisseurs and film buffs alike. 1993's "Super Mario Bros." might be to blame for this unfortunate trend, but that doesn't make it a bad movie.

Based on the beloved Nintendo franchise of the same name, "Super Mario Bros." was the first live-action video game movie. Starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi, respectively, the entire production was dogged by woes, ranging from numerous script rewrites to fallouts on the set. Furthermore, it seemed that the cast and crew had no reverence for the games as the film was more inspired by "Die Hard" and "Blade Runner."

Chris Pratt's upcoming "Super Mario Bros." movie looks set to honor the bubblegum sensibilities of the games. However, Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel's ill-fated '90s blockbuster deserves credit for its creativity, special effects, biting satire, and total disregard for the colorful characteristics of the games. The new film might be more reflective of the source material, but it will need to jump to great heights to top the experience that is the 1993 movie.