Margot Robbie Thinks Lady Gaga Will Make A Great Harley Quinn In Joker: Folie à Deux

While promoting her film, "Amsterdam," Margot Robbie told MTV News that she is thrilled Lady Gaga will be putting her interpretation of Harley Quinn on screen for "Joker: Folie à Deux." Making a good point of comparison, Robbie said, "Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth." She says that since she first took the role, she wanted Harley Quinn to be one of the great cinematic characters that "Always gets passed from great actor to great actor." Hearing Gaga being cast in the film makes Robbie "happy."

Robbie made a good point of saying that, outside of Queen Elizabeth 1, which she got to play after Cate Blanchett famously inhabited the role, there aren't too many female characters in media that are able to be passed between actors in the same way Batman is. She continued, "It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think [Gaga will] do something incredible with it."

Robbie talked about the enduring appeal of playing Harley Quinn to Den of Geek and said, "It's been so fun and so interesting to play her in three different iterations, under a different director each time, because I really find that people gravitate towards different characteristics of her. And there is so much to her, and there's a lot of great fun qualities, and there's a lot of bad qualities that are also very fascinating to play with." With a new director in Todd Phillips and star in Lady Gaga exploring Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à Deux," it will be interesting what iteration of the character takes the screen.