Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie Á Deux Sets A Release Date
In 2019, Todd Phillips' "Joker" movie earned itself two Academy Awards and a slew of praise from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Phillips' dark, grounded, and character-driven story focusing on one of DC Comics' greatest villains seemed to speak to audiences around the world, as "Joker" earned over $1 billion at the box office on a mere $55 million budget (via Box Office Mojo).
In the aftermath of the film's success, fans quickly began speculating about a potential sequel, which Phillips subsequently confirmed via a post on his Instagram in June. Not long after, Phillips released a photo of the script, titled "Joker: Folie Á Deux," rumors also began to swirl that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the cast in the role of Harley Quinn (via Deadline). Outside of rumors, however, there hasn't been a great deal of information on the timeline of the project.
However, fans who want to see Joaquin Phoenix continue the story of the troubled Arthur Fleck were just recently given some supremely exciting information about when the sequel is due to hit the multiplex.
Joker: Folie Á Deux will hit theaters in the fall of 2024
According to recent reports from Deadline, and various announcements from Warner Bros. Discovery about their upcoming DC slate, "Joker: Folie Á Deux" will have a release date of October 4, 2024. The film is expected to start production in December.
In light of other recent announcements regarding DC comics projects, this is likely great news for many DC fans. Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that it is canceling "Batgirl," a film that was set to star Leslie Grace in the titular role. Although the film wrapped production in March (via ComicBook.com) and was in the post-production process, the studio ultimately decided to pull the plug on the project entirely, essentially writing off a $90 million production cost (via Variety).
Notably, "Batgirl" was set to release on the HBO Max streaming service, while "Joker: Folie Á Deux" will still appear in theaters. It was also recently revealed courtesy of "Aquaman" actor Jason Mamoa on Instagram that Ben Affleck will once again appear as Batman in the upcoming film "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Needless to say, there seem to be a lot of change-ups within Warner Bros. Discovery at the moment.