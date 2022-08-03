Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie Á Deux Sets A Release Date

In 2019, Todd Phillips' "Joker" movie earned itself two Academy Awards and a slew of praise from fans and critics alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). Phillips' dark, grounded, and character-driven story focusing on one of DC Comics' greatest villains seemed to speak to audiences around the world, as "Joker" earned over $1 billion at the box office on a mere $55 million budget (via Box Office Mojo).

In the aftermath of the film's success, fans quickly began speculating about a potential sequel, which Phillips subsequently confirmed via a post on his Instagram in June. Not long after, Phillips released a photo of the script, titled "Joker: Folie Á Deux," rumors also began to swirl that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the cast in the role of Harley Quinn (via Deadline). Outside of rumors, however, there hasn't been a great deal of information on the timeline of the project.

However, fans who want to see Joaquin Phoenix continue the story of the troubled Arthur Fleck were just recently given some supremely exciting information about when the sequel is due to hit the multiplex.