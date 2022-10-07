In The Streaming Ratings Battle Between The Rings Of Power And House Of The Dragon, One Series Continues To Prevail

Though neither "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" nor "House of the Dragon" is at the No. 1 spot in terms of viewership, they aren't performing poorly by any stretch of the imagination (via Deadline). In fact, both are in the top five, with "Karate Kid" spin-off "Cobra Kai," the MCU film "Thor: Love and Thunder," and the Netflix thriller "Devil in Ohio" rounding out the rest of the top slots.

Still, "The Rings of Power" looks to be edging out its competitor since it took fourth place ahead of "House of the Dragon," which landed at No. 5. Being that both series have already been renewed for second seasons by Amazon and HBO, respectively, the stakes aren't high enough to get either show canceled, but it's no doubt a comfort for fantasy fans to know that there's such a big market for the genre on television.

While the battle between "The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" hasn't been totally settled yet, with both series still having upcoming episodes to release, the ratings for the shows will definitely be worth keeping an eye on, particularly as their epic season finales emerge from the gates.