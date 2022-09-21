House Of The Dragon And Rings Of Power Went Head To Head, And A Clear Winner Emerged

Executing a successful prequel is no small feat. Ensuring the stakes remain high and the narrative tension taut when an audience already knows the ultimate outcome is difficult enough, but when that story is an adaptation with a zealous fandom, the pitfalls increase along with the number of chainsaws to juggle. It's a task that requires precision, balance, and an unflappable prioritization of the story at hand, as opposed to the story to come that already was.

Of the fantasy genre's two most recent television adaptation prequels — Amazon's "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon" — only one can be said to have managed these obstacles with ease from the start, all while giving a range of viewers an entertaining and thoughtful story in its own right. In one, we're granted access to a dazzling fantasy world whose various threads and themes invite both excitement and reflection. In the other, we're asked to ignore scaffolding and wait patiently for something to happen, all while the adaptation struggles to tease out "story" from "history."

That's right, folks. Despite the grievances of early haters (who were confused, at best, and at worst, racist) — and despite the ease with which "House of the Dragon" lured "Game of Thrones" defectors back to Westeros — thus far, the Amazon original "Rings of Power" has proven itself to be a better series than its HBO counterpart.