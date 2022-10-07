Hellraiser Star Goran Visnjic's Favorite Movie In The Franchise Might Surprise You - Exclusive

One of the most enduring franchises in the history of horror cinema is the "Hellraiser" series, originally based on author Clive Barker's 1986 novella "The Hellbound Heart." The first film in the series, released in 1987 and simply titled "Hellraiser," was adapted from the story and directed by Barker himself. Based around a puzzle box called the Lament Configuration that opens to a dimension of sadistic creatures known as Cenobites, "Hellraiser" was a box office hit and began spawning sequels almost immediately.

While the next three movies in the series — "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth," and "Hellraiser: Bloodline" — were all released in theaters, the subsequent six entries all went straight to home video. The budgets and quality of the series also went down correspondingly over the years, with some of the films starting out as different movies completely (via The Official Clive Barker Website) and having the "Hellraiser" mythology grafted onto them merely as a way to retain the rights to the property.

Now, however, there is a new reboot of the franchise, once again titled "Hellraiser," coming to Hulu and aiming to restore the series to its classic status. Directed by David Bruckner ("The Night House"), the film stars Odessa A'Zion, Jamie Clayton, Hiam Abbass, and Goran Visnjic in an all-new story that still incorporates the deadly, horrific Cenobites and their quest for pleasure through pain.

Goran Visnjic told Looper in our exclusive interview that he saw many of the "Hellraiser" sequels when he was younger, and that one in particular was memorable enough for him to want to sign onto the new film: "I was really interested to see what was going to be there," he said. "I was like, 'I must be a part of it. This is going to be pretty cool.'"