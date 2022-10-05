Hellraiser Stars Goran Visnjic And Hiam Abbass On Their Characters' Twisted Dynamic - Exclusive Interview

In the new movie "Hellraiser," a reimagining of the classic horror mythology first originated by author Clive Barker, a troubled young woman named Riley (Odessa A'zion) comes into possession of a puzzle box that fans of the longtime film series will recognize at once. The box opens a portal to the realm of the Cenobites, hideously deformed creatures who exist solely to inflict pain on others, from which they derive their own twisted pleasure.

What Riley doesn't know is that the box was once the property of Roland Voight (Goran Visnjic), a wealthy, depraved, and apparently dead art dealer. For Voight, the ancient box was the most prized addition to a collection of instruments of sadomasochism that he used on others, with the help of his lawyer, Serena Menaker (Hiam Abbass), who lured victims to his lair. What Riley doesn't know is that Voight is still manipulating events in order to once again unleash the Cenobites.

Croatian-born Goran Visnjic is perhaps best known to audiences for his breakthrough role as Dr. Luka Kovac on "ER," while his more recent TV credits include Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet," Prime Video's "The Boys," and the CBS series "Extant." He's also appeared in films like "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" and "The Counselor." Meanwhile, Israeli-born Hiam Abbass can be seen now on the hit HBO series "Succession" as the wife of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and has also shown up in "Blade Runner 2049," "Exodus: Gods and Kings," and many other projects.

Visnjic, a fan of the older "Hellraiser" movies, tells Looper in our exclusive interview that he was immediately interested in joining the franchise as soon as he saw the script: "I was like, 'I must be a part of it. This is going to be pretty cool.'"