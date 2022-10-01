Hellraiser First Reactions Are Terrifyingly Good

This Halloween season, it's best not to throw the word Pinhead around lightly should you attract some unwanted attention from the Cenobites. On October 7, another horrifying addition to the "Hellraiser" saga hits Hulu for a scary streaming treat.

If you've never seen a "Hellraiser" film, the 2022 version may be the perfect place to start. Heed esteemed horror director David Bruckner's advice and go in with an open mind. The 2022 reimagining of the sadistic Cenobites features unexplored aspects of the franchise while bringing the thrilling tale into contemporary times.

The newest installment even features Jamie Clayton of "Sense8" fame as Pinhead in a nearly unrecognizable turn that looks to be fully embracing the wonderfully weird and erotic elements in "Hellraiser." Young fans of "13 Reasons Why," "Outer Banks," and "Normal People" will no doubt be thrilled to see that the "Hellraiser" cast also includes Brandon Flynn, Drew Starkey, and Aoife Hinds. If the early reactions are any indication, those who have the stomach for it will be greatly rewarded by this multifaceted reworking of Pinhead.