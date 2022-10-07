How Hellraiser's Jamie Clayton Approached Playing Pinhead - Exclusive

Jamie Clayton told us that she only watched the first "Hellraiser" for the first time the night before taping her audition, explaining that she did so "to get an idea of the tone of the world and the characters and the color palette and the music, and to see what Clive [Barker] had done originally and get an idea of what his intention was with it."

Next, she read the script for the new film, explaining, "I was so completely floored because it was so good; it was so sexy and so fun." The idea of embodying a character that had been portrayed so memorably by Doug Bradley never really weighed on her: "I think David and the producers and the writers had the idea to cast a woman in the role of the Priest because it takes the burden off the audience of comparing the performances, because it's going to be new no matter how you look at it."

One aspect of playing the role that was the same for both Clayton and Bradley was how long the whole makeup process took. "Depending on the day ... [it could take] anywhere between four and a half to six hours," said Clayton. "Then, if there were a lot of people on me, 30 minutes to take it off."

But Clayton added that transforming visually into the Priest brought the character fully to life for her. "Getting into the full prosthetics and the full costume helped me get to this sexy, dark, interesting, wild place in my imagination that I didn't know existed, which was so fun," she explained. "We did something different enough that it won't be compared and that people will enjoy the sensuality of it."

"Hellraiser" is streaming now on Hulu.