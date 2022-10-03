Hellraiser Director David Bruckner And Star Jamie Clayton On Rebooting A Classic Horror Franchise - Exclusive Interview

Jamie, we'd like to know how many of the films you've seen and also what your approach was to playing this iconic horror character that everybody knows so well.

Jamie Clayton: I've only seen the first one. I watched it the night before I taped my audition to get an idea of the tone of the world and the characters and the color palette and the music, and to see what Clive had done originally and get an idea of what his intention was with it.

Then I read the script, and I was so completely floored because it was so good; it was so sexy and so fun. I think David and the producers and the writers had the idea to cast a woman in the role of the Priest because it takes the burden off the audience of comparing the performances, because it's going to be new no matter how you look at it.

David and I had a lot of conversations about what he wanted and my ideas of what she would be thinking or feeling. Then when I got onto set, we got to play around with it a bit. We did a couple of screen tests, which really helped, but getting into the full prosthetics and the full costume helped me get to this sexy, dark, interesting, wild place in my imagination that I didn't know existed, which was so fun.

[It was] the biggest challenge I've had in my career, emotionally, physically, [and] mentally, and I loved it. I think that we did something different enough that it won't be compared and that people will enjoy the sensuality of it.

How long did it take you to get all the makeup and prosthetics and everything on?

Clayton: Depending on the day, depending on how many Cenobites would be working that day, or if there was a big, practical effect that was happening, or however busy the team would be, anywhere between four and a half to six hours with Sierra [Spence] and the team of Russell FX, who were incredible. Then, if there were a lot of people on me, 30 minutes to take it off. But if it was just a couple of people, it could take an hour to take it all off.