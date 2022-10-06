Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Talks The Biggest Developments From The Season 3 Premiere And Teases What's To Come - Exclusive Interview

The following interview contains major spoilers for the Season 3 premiere of "Kung Fu."

By the time the second season of The CW's "Kung Fu" came to an end, a major earthquake had rocked San Francisco and devastated the Shen family restaurant Harmony Dumplings. Russell Tan (Kee Chan) and Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) were dead, Mia (Vanessa Yao) had entered a monastery to train, and Henry (Eddie Liu) decided to go on a quest to learn more about his father, leaving Nicky (Olivia Liang) in the process.

If that weren't enough, in the Season 2 finale's concluding moments, Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai), Nicky's shifu who was killed right in front of her at the start of the show, suddenly appeared in San Francisco. Needless to say, those developments left a lot of story for the show's third season premiere to tackle.

Luckily, the episode hits the ground running. The premiere picks up four months after the earthquake, and it's quickly revealed that Nicky and the rest of the Shens are still dealing with the fallout. While Nicky has become a shifu in her own right, she's still attempting to get over the absence of Henry, whom she hasn't heard from since he left.

When mystery man Bo (Ben Levin) appears during a mission to recover the stolen stove her mother needs to reopen Harmony Dumplings, it presents an intriguing new possibility for romance. However, romance is the last thing on Nicky's mind when she learns Pei-Ling is somehow back and living in the woods of her city; even though she wants to believe it's really her beloved Shifu, even Nicky's not positive. In an exclusive interview with Looper, Liang discussed how she felt about where we find Nicky in the premiere and teased what's to come as Season 3 continues.