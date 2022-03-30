Kung Fu's Olivia Liang Reminisces About Her Previous Roles On Legacies And Grey's Anatomy - Exclusive

Olivia Liang's role as Alyssa Chang on "Legacies" was significantly more substantial, and she confessed she had a lot of fun playing the antagonistic witch. "I'm so, so grateful that I got to be Alyssa Chang," Liang shared. "She's very different from Nicky. She's a witch and she's kind of a bully, but I'm so happy that I got to be part of that universe that is so beloved and play a character that causes a lot of trouble and was a catalyst for a lot of very cool storylines. I love my 'Legacies' family, I would do anything for them. I would go back in a heartbeat if they would have me."

While there are significant differences between Alyssa and Nicky, Liang sees them as similar in one very important way. "What's empowering about both of those characters is that they are very unapologetic," Liang reflected. "They took up space and they spoke up and they used their voice[s] and they never backed down from anything."

In fact, Liang revealed that playing empowering characters like Alyssa and Nicky has had a valuable impact on her. "That has been empowering for me, Olivia," Liang explained, "who sometimes, can be a people pleaser and doesn't want to ruffle any feathers. Playing both Alyssa and Nicky has made me more confident and more willing to stand up for myself."

