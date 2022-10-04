Ryan Murphy's Dahmer Series Hit A Major Milestone For Netflix

Since debuting in September, Ryan Murphy's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has been devouring Netflix records with ease — smashing the streaming giant's previous Week 1 milestone set by "Squid Game" and now, as of October 4, another incredible record has been taken.

According to IndieWire, "The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" managed to rake in a reported 196.2 million viewing hours during its premiere week, which only consisted of five days. In total, there have been just ten other instances where a Netflix show was able to outperform Murphy's twisted biopic, with four of them coming during Season 1 of "Squid Game." However, the South Korean survival series didn't have as big of a debut, nor did any other shows.

On October 4, it was reported by several media outlets that "The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" had beaten yet another Netflix record, which now puts it in the category of not just the biggest debut ever, but one of Netflix's most-watched shows of all time.