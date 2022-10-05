The Important Skill Tenoch Huerta Had To Learn In Order To Play Namor In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

So, will Shuri (Letitia Wright) don the vibranium armor? While the identity of Chadwick Boseman's replacement as the heroic Black Panther technically remains up for debate, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler made the move to hire Tenoch Huerta to portray one of Marvel Studios' newest feature film characters: Namor the Sub-Mariner. The talented Mexican actor spent the better part of two decades honing his craft, carrying the television show "Blue Demon" as the wrestler Alejandro Muñóz.

Fans of the comics already know whether Namor will become a friend or foe, and readers won't find any spoilers here, but Huerta landed a monumental role that is sure to shake up the MCU. And the importance of the character and the franchise are not lost on the actor. "To be here, it's an honor," Huerta said in an interview at San Diego Comic-Con via Prensaescenario. "To be part of this world, it's an inspiration. I never imagined to be involved in this kind of [movie]."

Much like Aquaman (Jason Mamoa), Namor's powers include superhuman strength, speed, and the ability to breathe underwater. The Sub-Mariner also has the ability to fly, so there's definitely a physicality needed to play the character, in addition to possessing fantastic acting chops. However, MCU fans might be surprised to learn Huerta wasn't quite ready to tackle the role when he first spoke with Coogler. Do you know what critical skill Huerta was lacking in order to properly portray the Sub-Mariner?