Bumper In Berlin's First Teaser Showcases A Pitch Perfect Adam DeVine Mash-Up

Fans of the "Pitch Perfect" films are collectively stretching their vocal cords to be ready for the November 23 premiere of Peacock's new spinoff series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." The franchise was first introduced a little over 10 years ago when the original musical-comedy hit theaters, becoming a surprise hit. In this TV continuation of the "Pitch Perfect" universe, fans will follow Adam Devine's character, Bumper, as he heads to Germany, looking for an international rise to stardom.

Producer Elizabeth Banks told People that Bumper — although he was once the bad guy — will get a chance to take his music career to a new level after one of his online videos becomes a hit across the pond. Banks said, "A lovable villain from our films gets a chance to be the hero of his own story in a foreign land filled with romance, comedy, strange new characters and hit songs."

Well, speaking of hit songs, a teaser for the upcoming series just dropped and Bumper kicks off the video by saying, "Hey everyone, it's me, Bumper Allen. I know I might have been off the grid for a little while but I've been busy putting together a little mash-up for you guys so check it out." This leads to Bumper gifting "Pitch Perfect" fans a mash-up of two well-known classics.