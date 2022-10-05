Bumper In Berlin's First Teaser Showcases A Pitch Perfect Adam DeVine Mash-Up
Fans of the "Pitch Perfect" films are collectively stretching their vocal cords to be ready for the November 23 premiere of Peacock's new spinoff series, "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." The franchise was first introduced a little over 10 years ago when the original musical-comedy hit theaters, becoming a surprise hit. In this TV continuation of the "Pitch Perfect" universe, fans will follow Adam Devine's character, Bumper, as he heads to Germany, looking for an international rise to stardom.
Producer Elizabeth Banks told People that Bumper — although he was once the bad guy — will get a chance to take his music career to a new level after one of his online videos becomes a hit across the pond. Banks said, "A lovable villain from our films gets a chance to be the hero of his own story in a foreign land filled with romance, comedy, strange new characters and hit songs."
Well, speaking of hit songs, a teaser for the upcoming series just dropped and Bumper kicks off the video by saying, "Hey everyone, it's me, Bumper Allen. I know I might have been off the grid for a little while but I've been busy putting together a little mash-up for you guys so check it out." This leads to Bumper gifting "Pitch Perfect" fans a mash-up of two well-known classics.
The teaser mashes up two '80s hits
As we inch closer to the new "Pitch Perfect" spin-off series, Peacock has released a brand new teaser trailer that features the show's star, Adam Devine, as the title character. E! News suggested that this teaser is the actual video that launches Bumper towards his quest for international fame, starting with Germany. This makes sense as the clip has Levine's character mashing up "Take On Me" by A-ha and "99 Luftballoons" by Nena, both German smash hits.
The solid combination of these two tracks will not only cause the "Pitch Perfect" enthusiast to replay the video multiple times, but will simultaneously cause plenty of excitement for this upcoming series that also stars Flula Borg, Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, and Lera Abova. As for the music of the new Peacock series, producer Elizabeth Banks told People that fans will not be disappointed. "It's very influenced by German pop music, but also has several American hits from the '90s and features an amazing original single from the beloved Ryan Tedder." Devine backed up this claim with his own excitement for Bumper's future: "Obviously I will be belting all those sweet lady jams that Bumper is known for crooning in the movie but there are also originals," he said. "Ryan Tedder even wrote Bumper a song! I feel like Beyoncé!"