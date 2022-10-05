Fans Can't Stop Shipping Velma With Her New Crush From Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!

The "Scooby Doo" franchise got its start as a Saturday morning animated series in 1969 alongside cartoons like "Tom and Jerry," "The Pink Panther," and "Woody Woodpecker" (via MeTV). Originally titled "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" the show featured teenagers Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and their dog, a Great Dane named Scooby-Doo, driving to different locations in their Mystery Machine, solving crimes and mysteries. The show was a hit with viewers, and since that first cartoon, we've seen many "Scooby-Doo" films, series, reboots, shorts, and spin-offs.

In 2002, the first live-action "Scooby Doo" film was released, with a then unknown James Gunn writing the screenplay. While Gunn has said that his version was initially R-Rated, he's also spoken about his Velma being gay. When a fan asked tweeted Gunn in 2020 to "make our live-action lesbian Velma dreams true," he responded, saying "I tried! In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version), and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)" (per NBC News).

Now, with clips of the new animated film, "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" going viral, fans are ecstatic over Velma's interactions with her new crush.