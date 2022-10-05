Adria Arjona Discusses What It Was Really Like Working With Diego Luna On Andor - Exclusive

Since "Andor" star Diego Luna already had experience in the "Star Wars" universe when it came to filming the new "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" prequel series, his co-star Adria Arjona said the actor's guidance was invaluable in helping her settle into her role in "a galaxy far, far away."

"Andor," of course, is named for Cassian Andor (Luna), the Rebel hero who teamed up with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and their band of spies in "Rogue One" to secure vital plans for Princess Leia — plans that enabled the Rebels to blow up the Death Star in the first "Star Wars" film, "A New Hope." "Andor" chronicles the formation of the Rebellion five years before the events of "Rogue One." Cassian encounters such familiar faces in the "Star Wars" universe as his future leader, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) — and the show also introduces a new group of rebellious individuals including Bix Caleen (Arjona), a scrapyard mechanic with whom the solider-turned-spy shares a shadowy past.

Arjona is certainly no stranger to show business. Her résumé, in fact, is chock-full of high-profile projects including the TV series "True Detective" and "Emerald City" and the films "6 Underground," "Morbius," and "Father of the Bride." Realizing that great acting is just as much about reacting, Arjona has been blessed with several high-profile co-stars to help inform her craft, including Ryan Reynolds, Andy Garcia, Jared Leto, and now with "Andor," Luna.

In an exclusive interview, Arjona told Looper that while Luna had the benefit of playing Cassian once before in "Rogue One," they were somewhat on a level playing field because the Cassian that Luna played in that film is not the Cassian he's playing now in "Andor."