How Jeff Bezos Really Feels About The Rings Of Power Season 1

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Amazon Prime Video has been a divisive television series, to say the least. With an average audience score of 38% and a critics rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's pretty obvious that not everyone is in agreement over the Tolkien offshoot. But in reality, there's only one opinion that really matters — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The billionaire entrepreneur is basically a lifelong "Lord of the Rings" fan and has voiced his love for all things Middle-earth in past interviews. "My grandfather's the one who introduced me to Tolkien," Bezos told theatergoers at a "Rings of Power" premiere in late August, per Variety. "I fell in love immediately, I was probably 13 or 14 years old," Bezos said. "I fell in love with the adventure of course, with the detailed universe, with the feelings of hope and optimism, with the idea that everybody has a role to play." Like his grandfather before him, the Amazon founder has also apparently passed down his fandom to his son, who had a very serious warning for him before "The Rings of Power" went into production. "Dad, please don't eff this up," Bezos recalled him saying at the UK premiere (via Variety).

When it came to creating the series, Bezos ultimately served as one of Amazon's biggest guiding forces for getting the show up and running, per studio head Jennifer Salke, who discussed Bezos' passion for "The Rings of Power" in a recent interview — as well as his true and honest opinion of Season 1.