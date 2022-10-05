The Rings Of Power Creators Have Some Intriguing Remarks About Season 1

In the midst of the highly competitive streaming wars, Amazon made an astonishing move by purchasing the rights to "Lord of the Rings" for a whopping $250 million dollars. After the legendary creator J.R.R. Tolkien's son Christopher retired, the opportunity became available and Amazon hastily jumped in. This allowed them to shed new light on Middle-earth with their jaw-dropping juggernaut television series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

"The Rings of Power" premiered alongside the hotly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," taking fans to both Middle-earth and Westeros each week. Initial reactions to Amazon's fantasy adventure were mixed and actually faced a fair amount of unwarranted backlash. However, the Orcs overcame the dragon, and "The Rings of Power" came out on top drawing more viewership than the Westerosi drama.

The creators of "The Rings of Power" have been notably quiet about the intense trolling and negativity online, which is usually the best approach in a case like this. Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne are also increasingly busy as they revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that production for Season 2 has officially begun. They also addressed the negative comments, intense competition with "House of the Dragon," and even indulged in Sauron fan theories.