Chicago Fire Showrunners Derek Haas And Andrea Newman Confess Their Love For This Chicago P.D. Character - Exclusive
The One Chicago franchise is well known for its epic, multi-show crossover events, which were happening annually before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The last major crossover between "Chicago Med," "Chicago Fire," and "Chicago P.D." took place in February 2020, and fans have been clamoring for more ever since.
For the time being, though, they'll have to be happy with character crossovers, which means someone from "Chicago P.D." might make a brief appearance on "Chicago Fire" and vice versa. We've already seen several of those happen across One Chicago in the fall of 2022. In the season premieres alone, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) from "Chicago Fire" met up with Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) from "Chicago P.D.," and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) from "Chicago Fire" showed up on "Chicago Med," among other cameos.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Chicago Fire" showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman admitted this would happen quite often this season, revealing in the process the one "Chicago P.D." character they'll bring on "Fire" any chance they get.
Trudy Platt will make multiple appearances on Chicago Fire this season
In addition to one-night, multi-episode crossover events, the One Chicago franchise also mixes and mingles characters in the background. Take, for example, the fact that Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) from "Chicago Med" is brothers with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) from "Chicago P.D.," or that veteran firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) from "Chicago Fire" is married to Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) from "Chicago P.D."
In fact, when it comes to character crossovers, Derek Haas and Andrea Newman have a clear winner as to whom they like to invite onto "Chicago Fire" the most: Morton.
Says Haas, "As writers, we try to figure out how to get Trudy Platt, Mouch's wife, onto 'Fire' [at] any chance that we can get."
Adds Newman, "Yeah, we love her. She's in a bunch of episodes this season so far already because we love her."
As for when a multi-show crossover might happen, it's not looking good for the 2022-2023 season. "It's all been the COVID protocol stopping us from being able to do the big crossovers," says Newman. "It gets really complicated. We're hoping to be able to do one, but as of right now, we don't have one scheduled. Everybody's always got that on their mind as they plot forward. We're always talking about it."
Season 11 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.