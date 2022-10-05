Chicago Fire Showrunners Derek Haas And Andrea Newman Confess Their Love For This Chicago P.D. Character - Exclusive

In addition to one-night, multi-episode crossover events, the One Chicago franchise also mixes and mingles characters in the background. Take, for example, the fact that Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) from "Chicago Med" is brothers with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) from "Chicago P.D.," or that veteran firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) from "Chicago Fire" is married to Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) from "Chicago P.D."

In fact, when it comes to character crossovers, Derek Haas and Andrea Newman have a clear winner as to whom they like to invite onto "Chicago Fire" the most: Morton.

Says Haas, "As writers, we try to figure out how to get Trudy Platt, Mouch's wife, onto 'Fire' [at] any chance that we can get."

Adds Newman, "Yeah, we love her. She's in a bunch of episodes this season so far already because we love her."

As for when a multi-show crossover might happen, it's not looking good for the 2022-2023 season. "It's all been the COVID protocol stopping us from being able to do the big crossovers," says Newman. "It gets really complicated. We're hoping to be able to do one, but as of right now, we don't have one scheduled. Everybody's always got that on their mind as they plot forward. We're always talking about it."

Season 11 of "Chicago Fire" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.