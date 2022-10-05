Looper's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Fans' Favorite Impractical Joker

Although much and more of truTV's "Impractical Jokers" is dedicated to performing extremely uncomfortable pranks on the unsuspecting public, it's safe to say that the true core of the series is the chemistry between the series' four hosts — Brian "Q" Quinn, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and Joe Gatto.

Fans of the series will know that these four lifelong friends grew up pulling pranks on each other, and later decided to convert their talents for humiliating each other into a career with the creation of "Impractical Jokers." Each week, the four iconic hosts (excluding Joe Gatto who exited the series midway through Season 9) perform a series of embarrassing and uncomfortable pranks while their fellow jokers give them instructions via a hidden earpiece.

These hilarious (and often cringe-worthy pranks) are underscored by the banter and laughter of the four main hosts. Considering just how well these friends work as a team, it might seem impossible to decide which of the "Impractical Jokers" is the best at what they do — though an exclusive survey from Looper has revealed that one of the jokers is a clear fan favorite.