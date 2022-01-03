Joe Gatto Is Leaving Impractical Jokers. Here's Why

In a post on his Instagram, Joe Gatto announced that he "will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers." Due to changes in his personal life, he's decided to step away from the show. In particular, he reveals that he and his wife Bessy have split, and he "now [needs] to focus on being the best father and co-parent to [their] incredible kids." The pair have a six-year-old and four-year-old together.

We're saddened by this news, but family comes first. Yet as Gatto shares, parting with his fellow jokers does not come easy. "Outside my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh," he writes. Though Gatto may no longer be part of the "Impractical Jokers" series, he's not turning his back on comedy. "Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you" (via Instagram).

We'll miss seeing Gatto with his pals, and wish him and his family all the best as they enter this new stage.