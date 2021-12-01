The Surprising Sports Comedy Classic That Kevin Smith Calls His Favorite Movie - Exclusive

Perhaps the biggest reason fans have connected with Kevin Smith is the fact that through interviews, one-man shows, and podcast gigs over the years, they've discovered the acclaimed writer-director is just as big a fan of movies as they are. Simply put, since Smith broke through with his indie comedy smash "Clerks" in 1994, he's made movies of his own and consumed countless hours of other stories made for the big screen.

In an exclusive interview with Looper to talk about "Clerk" — a documentary about Smith's life and groundbreaking career — the filmmaker was presented with the difficult task of paring down every movie he's seen in his life to five select favorites and ultimately, his all-time fave. Not among his all-time top picks is director Richard Linklater's legendary indie comedy drama "Slacker," a surprise since Smith said in "Clerk" was the film that changed his life. "Look, 'Slacker' is the movie I owe the most to, the one that made me see the possibility, but it was never like, 'Oh, my God, I identify with the subject matter,' because I didn't live like that," Smith told Looper.

The deal breaker? "Slacker" is "not focused on a character," Smith noted.

"So, that movie, while it did open up my eyes to indie film, doesn't an appeal to me as a guy who loves dialogue, or as a guy who loves character, because that is a character study where you're with a character for two minutes," Smith observed. "That character introduces you to another character, and then you're off to the races with that character, So, I respect the hell out of that movie. I love that movie for what it gave me and what it inspired in me. But I would never call it my favorite movie of all time."