Jensen Ackles Assures Fans They Won't Be Rewriting Supernatural History On The Winchesters

Setting out to write a prequel for a show as beloved as "Supernatural" was no easy task. Yet Ackles loves the series and his character as much, if not more, than even the biggest fans. He played Dean Winchester for 15 years, after all. The actor-turned-EP has no interest in throwing away the 15 years of storytelling that "Supernatural" creator Eric Kripke, the writers, and the cast alike worked so hard to produce.

When we asked Ackles if there was anything he wanted to avoid doing on "The Winchesters," he simply said, "Rewriting history." While John is oblivious to Mary's hunting roots until she dies, Season 5 has already retconned that assertion once. Fans witness John finding out about angels and demons when the Winchester brothers go back in time, only to have his memories wiped. Heaven (and Hell) have tampered with John and Mary right from the very beginning of their relationship, so it's not exactly beyond reason that it may have gone even further than the brothers uncovered during their lifetimes.

"I think that was a big important thing that's obviously something that's been a topic of discussions with fans and critics of how we're going to navigate what has already been established. Robbie [Thompson] and I use the 'Back to the Future' reference quite a bit," Ackles added. "We don't want the picture of Dean and Sam to start being erased. This is not what we're set out to do. This is something that we're trying to preserve everything that we possibly can on the mothership."