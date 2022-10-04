Jensen Ackles Assures Fans They Won't Be Rewriting Supernatural History On The Winchesters

Jensen Ackles is confident the creative team hammered out a pretty good storyline to prevent retconning, adding, "I think Robbie and his crack team of writers have come up with a way of doing that in a way that is servicing this show just as much as it serviced or will be servicing 'Supernatural.'"

So, we know what Ackles didn't want to do with "The Winchesters," but what were some of the core aspects he did want to hit on while developing the series? We asked him just that during the presser. Ackles said, "Well, certainly trying to recapture that heart that I feel 'Supernatural' really had. You know, at the end of the day, the show was about the relationship between these two brothers."

The reason fans tuned into "Supernatural" week after week wasn't because of the special effects, the gore, or the scary stories — it was the intense bonds of family that would prompt a brother to sell his soul for the other. That onscreen depiction of both blood and found family inspired fans to create their own found family within the fandom. So, what better way to honor that love than by showing fans how it all began?

Ackles explained, "You could paint as many ghosts and demons and vampires and ghouls as you wanted on that canvas, but at the end of the day, it really came back to the relationship that these two guys had and how they fought not only for the greater good, but they fought for each other."