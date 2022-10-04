Frasier Fans Just Got Excellent News

Few actors are as tied to a character as strongly as Kelsey Grammer is to Dr. Frasier Crane. It's for good reason. The actor portrayed the psychiatrist and self-help radio host for decades, beginning with "Cheers" in 1984 and eventually leading his own show, "Frasier," which went off the air in 2004 after 11 seasons.

A revival of "Frasier" has been in discussions for years, with Grammer being a vocal champion of a sequel. In 2019 Grammer gave fans hope by announcing that a team of writers had been put together to piece together a story that he teased would include major changes from the original series.

"We have been talking with several teams of writers, a couple of guys from the old show, a couple of new writers, and the take I'm looking for is just that he has a third act rather than trying to pick up where the second act left off," the actor told The Independent. One unfortunate change the actor acknowledged will need to be addressed is the death of John Mahoney, who portrayed Frasier's father, Martin Crane, and passed away in 2018.

Fans of the show now have solid news on the "Frasier" reboot, including where they can catch the series once it makes its way back to screens.