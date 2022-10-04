Frasier Fans Just Got Excellent News
Few actors are as tied to a character as strongly as Kelsey Grammer is to Dr. Frasier Crane. It's for good reason. The actor portrayed the psychiatrist and self-help radio host for decades, beginning with "Cheers" in 1984 and eventually leading his own show, "Frasier," which went off the air in 2004 after 11 seasons.
A revival of "Frasier" has been in discussions for years, with Grammer being a vocal champion of a sequel. In 2019 Grammer gave fans hope by announcing that a team of writers had been put together to piece together a story that he teased would include major changes from the original series.
"We have been talking with several teams of writers, a couple of guys from the old show, a couple of new writers, and the take I'm looking for is just that he has a third act rather than trying to pick up where the second act left off," the actor told The Independent. One unfortunate change the actor acknowledged will need to be addressed is the death of John Mahoney, who portrayed Frasier's father, Martin Crane, and passed away in 2018.
Fans of the show now have solid news on the "Frasier" reboot, including where they can catch the series once it makes its way back to screens.
Paramount+ picked up Frasier to series
Paramount+ has just given the green light for a "Frasier" reboot to move forward as a series after years of development, according to a report from Deadline. Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane and will also be executive producing the sequel series. The actor was also an executive producer on the original show.
No episode count has been revealed, but Deadline reported it is likely to be 10. The story for the series has not been officially revealed either, but according to the Deadline report, it will include Frasier in a new city with a fresh supporting cast. Series regulars like David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier's brother Niles, and Jane Leeves, who portrayed Daphne, could also make guest appearances. The original "Frasier" took place in Seattle, Washington.
The new city and cast align with what Grammer has previously teased about the show. A couple of months before the Paramount+ announcement, the actor said the new show will focus on Frasier's next chapter in life in a new setting. "We'll see how people respond to it because it's not going to be the same place, it's not going to be Seattle. It's not going to be the same Frasier — it's going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully, that'll be something people like watching," he said, per People.