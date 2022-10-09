The Major Avengers: Infinity War Plot Point That Was Kept Secret From The Cast Until The Last Minute

Marvel is very careful about guarding their secrets. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel headquarters in Burbank even has what's called the "Black Widow Room:" a room with no internet connectivity to discuss important matters that can't be leaked. However, keeping those secrets has gotten tougher with much more work being done from home since the beginning of the pandemic, even with Marvel making contractors sign agreements that ensure no family members or neighbors view what they're working on.

Some of the cast members are better at keeping secrets than others. In an interview with AP Entertainment, Chris Hemsworth said he was better at keeping MCU secrets than Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, who he claims have been a bit more loose-lipped. In the same interview, Tessa Thompson explained that her work on "Westworld" prepared her to hold back spoilers. "Basically anything I work with a Hemsworth on, I have to be like mum's the word."

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the Scarlet Witch (aka Wanda Maximoff), revealed in an interview that not only does Marvel keep secrets from the fans, but sometimes they even keep secrets from the actors. This was the case with one major plot point in "Avengers: Infinity War" that everyone remained in the dark about.