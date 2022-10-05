Chicago Med Showrunners Andrew Schneider And Diane Frolov Shed Some Light On Jesse Lee Soffer's Chicago P.D. Exit - Exclusive
Back in August, shocking news came out of the "Chicago P.D." world that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Detective Jay Halstead, will be exiting the show sometime this fall. Exactly when or how is unknown, though a preview clip of Season 10, Episode 3 — which will air Wednesday night on NBC — suggests his departure could be imminent.
While many fans are wondering how Soffer leaving will affect the dynamic of the show, especially when it comes to Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Jay's on-screen wife Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), there's another character outside of "Chicago P.D." whose world could be rocked.
It may be easy to forget, but Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) on "Chicago Med" is Jay's brother, and though the two haven't crossed paths in a few seasons, there's no doubt that the departure will have ripple effects on that show too.
During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Chicago Med" showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov teased how Will handles the departure and shed some knowledgeable light on when and how Soffer will exit "Chicago P.D."
Soffer has no plans to appear on Chicago Med but 'it could happen down the line'
While everyone related to "Chicago P.D." has been tight-lipped about when exactly Soffer is leaving, "Chicago Med" showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov confirmed it is indeed happening in Episode "3 or 4." They didn't, however, provide any details about how he's going out.
But Schneider indirectly debunked the fan fear that Detective Halstead will be killed off by noting that while there are no plans for Soffer to make a crossover appearance on "Chicago Med" before his exit, "It could happen down the line."
That little comment suggests that Detective Halstead will be alive and well when he walks away from "Chicago P.D." — but only time, and potentially tonight's episode, will tell.
As for what ripples will be felt on "Chicago Med" when Soffer leaves "Chicago P.D.," Schneider simply replied, "There will be emotional fallout for Will. He's very close to his brother, and we will certainly reference that and it will have an effect on him."
Season 8 of "Chicago Med" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.