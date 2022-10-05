Chicago Med Showrunners Andrew Schneider And Diane Frolov Shed Some Light On Jesse Lee Soffer's Chicago P.D. Exit - Exclusive

Back in August, shocking news came out of the "Chicago P.D." world that Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Detective Jay Halstead, will be exiting the show sometime this fall. Exactly when or how is unknown, though a preview clip of Season 10, Episode 3 — which will air Wednesday night on NBC — suggests his departure could be imminent.

While many fans are wondering how Soffer leaving will affect the dynamic of the show, especially when it comes to Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Jay's on-screen wife Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), there's another character outside of "Chicago P.D." whose world could be rocked.

It may be easy to forget, but Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) on "Chicago Med" is Jay's brother, and though the two haven't crossed paths in a few seasons, there's no doubt that the departure will have ripple effects on that show too.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, "Chicago Med" showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov teased how Will handles the departure and shed some knowledgeable light on when and how Soffer will exit "Chicago P.D."