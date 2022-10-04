Deep Water Director Reveals His Bizarre Approach To Love Scenes

According to Demi Moore, when it came to Adrian Lyne's bizarre approach to filming a Hollywood love scene, things actually felt much easier and more relaxed when he was acting as her self-described cheerleader.

"Here was this guy getting all sweaty and worked up, yelling about boners. But once I got used to it, I saw its advantages," Moore explained in her memoir (via The Independent). "Having Adrian carry on that way took the focus off my own awkwardness," she said.

Nowadays, Lyne admits that it's much harder to try and break the ice on set due to things like intimacy coordinators and possible lawsuits, which pretty much had the director too spooked to do his thing while filming "Deep Water." He told The Independent in March 2022: "It implies a lack of trust, which I loathed. That's all I have with my actors: They trust me and I trust them, totally. It wasn't a big deal in the end, though."

Hulu's "Deep Water" marked Lyne's return to the world of cinema after a 20-year hiatus. He told GQ magazine in March that while it's in the same wheelhouse as prior movies of his like "Fatal Attraction" and "Unfaithful," those types of films could never be made the same way today on account of erotic thrillers floundering in recent decades. "I think it's a pity, really," Lyne said. "I mean, I would never now get the money I got ... to make Fatal Attraction now. I mean, I wouldn't get it made [at all], I'm sure I wouldn't get it made."