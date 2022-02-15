Deep Water Director Confirms What We Suspected About Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas' Chemistry

Erotic thrillers seem to have been a thing of the past, but the director of "Deep Water" is determined to bring them back.

Adrian Lyne is the director of "Fatal Attraction" and "Indecent Proposal," films heavily centered around sex and how romantic relationships can turn ugly. His last film, "Unfaithful," came out two decades ago, and "Deep Water" — starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck — marks his big return. The two actors portray married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen, respectively, who have become embroiled in a loveless marriage. Vic overlooks Melinda's extramarital affairs, so long as the two don't have to have a messy divorce. However this all turns for the worse when one of Melinda's lovers ends up dead.

Set to be released on Hulu, the teaser trailer establishes the chemistry between the two characters and how twisted their relationship has become. With this type of story, a visceral connection between the two characters is required. And after casting Affleck and de Armas, Lyne has reported that the two have a very interesting dynamic.