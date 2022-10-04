Jamie Lee Curtis Has An Interesting Take On Making Another Halloween Movie

Jamie Lee Curtis knows better than anyone to be leery of something that's seemingly kaput. Just ask the unassailable Michael Myers. In 2017, the last thing on Curtis' mind was making another "Halloween." But, she told SFX, her pal Jake Gyllenhaal called her up and made her an offer she couldn't refuse. "I picked up the phone and he said, 'Hey Jame, my friend David Gordon Green ... would like to talk to you about a Halloween movie'" (via GamesRadar+).

Five years later, Curtis says the trilogy has changed her creative and professional life. "I now have a partnership with Jason Blum at Blumhouse, I have a production company, I've written a horror film that I will direct, I am producing television series, I am buying books. All of that was the last thing I thought I would be doing five years ago." Curtis credits the turn of events with her "never say never" attitude. If that attitude holds, fans can't rule out the eventual resuscitation of the beloved franchise.

Curtis' proactive spirit should embolden cynical "Halloween" fans who anticipate that Michael Myers will persist despite the promise of the franchise's conclusion. Even David Gordon Green admits that "Halloween" could continue, with or without Laurie Strode. "You can kill every character and still find a way to continue their stories," he told SFX. "So as long as they're successful ... stories will find ways to carry on, I'm certain."