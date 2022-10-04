How Nix Director Anthony C. Ferrante Applied Lessons He Learned From Sharknado To His New Movie - Exclusive

While "Sharknado" may be Anthony C. Ferrante's most well-known work, he's directed a diverse array of movies from a variety of genres, and he's learned and grown from each of these experiences. "I couldn't have done 'Sharknado' 6 without 'Sharknado' 1," Ferrante noted. "And I couldn't have done 'Nix' without every movie that came before it."

For "Nix," Ferrante found himself relying on two important lessons from "Sharknado." First, "Sharknado" enabled him to stick to the low budget of "Nix" and still deliver a visually stunning film.

"Being able to stretch the dollar like we did on 'Sharknado' certainly comes in handy with a film like 'Nix.' [I understood] where we need[ed] to go, because we tried to shoot it in Los Angeles, [and] we couldn't afford it. It was also in the middle of COVID, so [that] was a problem," Ferrante explained. "My hometown is Antioch in Northern California. I'd shot a film previously there called 'Forgotten Evil,' and I know that they're very supportive, so we asked them if we could film there and they opened their arms again to us and let us film in the town. ... 'Sharknado' taught me how to push the dollar beyond its limit and still come up with something that looks great."