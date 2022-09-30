Sharknado Director Anthony C. Ferrante On Returning To Horror With The 'Strangely Emotional' Nix - Exclusive Interview

You wrote the film with three of the film's actors. How did you work together on this story knowing they were going to appear in the movie?

This started life as something else, and then I came aboard and we started working and working on it. I took a first crack at redeveloping this, and we agreed on the treatment, and then I wrote a draft, and then we polished it together. We knew that [James Zimbardi] and [Skyler Caleb] were going to be in the film as brothers. We knew we wanted to shoot in the woods. But the path to how we got to all this other stuff came when we started redeveloping the project. They're great. I had produced a movie they had done a couple years ago, called "Awaken the Shadowman." So when they came to me with this, it was like, "Okay, if we're going to do it, let's go for it. Let's be unhinged and make something that we're happy with, and we hope that people watching it will get something out of it too."

I have to admit, a lot of horror movies, things that people offer me or things that are out in the ether, a lot of stuff is kind of the same thing. That's why I've veered off and done other projects and haven't really dealt in horror, because there's not interesting projects right now. So this was a chance to do something that was different. I call it my first original horror movie since "Boo." That was my very first movie, and I've done some quasi-horror things in the middle, but this is very, very unique.

I wanted to say something. I wanted to get a reaction out of someone more than just being a horror film. And the hat trick I keep telling people that I'm surprised we pulled off is that, for a horror movie, it's strangely emotional. There's some emotional beats that I'm like, "Wow, this actually affects me. I guess we pulled this off somehow."

Most horror movies that come out, at least the stuff I've watched recently, they feel very distant. They're afraid to dig into those emotions. It's just face value at times, or you have these nihilistic characters that are [like], "Millennials don't care about anything," whatever that is. I think ["Nix" is] timeless in the sense that it works [in] any time period because it's not trying to be one thing; it's trying to be its own thing. I like some of those movies that we're talking about; I'm just saying that I don't see people digging that deep sometimes.