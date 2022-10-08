Christian Bale Has Played Heroes And Villains, But He Has A Clear Preference

Christian Bale has the distinction of playing one of comic book's most beloved superheroes, as well as an '80s pop music-loving, axe-swinging serial killer. Even beyond Bale's work in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy and Mary Harron's "American Psycho," the actor has aggressively avoided being pigeonholed, taking on hero and villain characters with seemingly equal ease.

He portrayed Moses in 2014's "Exodus: Gods and Kings," but also a God-killing Marvel villain in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder." He was a murderer on the wrong side of Samuel L. Jackson's John Shaft in 2000's "Shaft," but he was also hero cop Melvin Purvis in 2009's "Public Enemies." He was Dick Cheney 2018's "Vice," but he was also John Connor, the savior of mankind in 2009's "Terminator Salvation." The list goes on and on. Add on to this the actor's knack for physically transforming himself for roles and you've got a thespian that can seemingly take on virtually any role.

Considering the variety of dark and light roles that litter Bale's filmography, it would appear he has no preference between hero or villain. The actor revealed after decades of shifting between good guy and bad guy on the silver screen though, he does prefer one over the other.