Gorr The God Butcher's Look In Thor: Love And Thunder Served A Very Important Purpose

Marvel Studios made a quality splash at the box office earlier this year with "Thor: Love and Thunder," Taika Waititi's second entry in the Asgardian saga. With a global gross of over $750 million (via The Numbers), "Love and Thunder" proves that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a juggernaut not to be messed with. Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo outing as the quippy god saw the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor's ex-girlfriend, who now also wields the power of thunder.

Also introduced in the film is the villain Gorr the God Butcher who, as his name suggests, is hell-bent on killing gods. To play the iconic villain, Marvel and director Waititi tapped former Batman actor Christian Bale for the role. While speaking with Screen Rant, Bale opened up about how he joined "Love and Thunder" because of the script and his desire to work with Waititi. "I just went, 'Great!' Loved the script, loved Taika's description of the villain. 'Let's go do this,'" Bale said. Despite scheduling conflicts, Bale managed to work things out at the behest of his family.

In the comics, Gorr the God Butcher looks similar to an alien, with pale white skin and tentacles on his head. Wrapped around him are oozings from the Necrosword, which allow him to create wings and attack enemies. Artists have depicted Gorr as a creature with no nose, similar to Voldemort from "Harry Potter." The original depiction of the God Butcher is largely different than what audiences saw on screen, and there's a good reason behind it.