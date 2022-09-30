The Sweet Inspiration Behind Christian Bale's Hair In Amsterdam

Emmanuel Lubezki served as the cinematographer on "Amsterdam" and first worked with Bale back on "The New World" in 2005. He started working on Mexican films before moving on to American movies, including projects such as "Burn After Reading," "Gravity," and "The Revenant." After some work to come up with a look for his character, Bale settled on a combination of a photograph and a chance Zoom encounter. He recalled the process in his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"I had this photograph of Samuel Beckett," Bale said. "I'm not sure if he looked like it all the time, but his hair was just sort of standing straight up. So I was going to do that." The actor continued to talk about a sweet tribute he made to the cinematographer.

"And so David just kept on honing the script. And then, one day, I was on a Zoom call with Chivo [Lubezki], and he's got just the most fantastic thick head of curly hair. So I was looking at that, and then I went to a friend of mine and said, 'Could you do just a real tight perm on my head? Let's see what it looks like.' I didn't tell David about it at first, but then I sent him photographs, and he fell in love with it as well. So that was my tribute to Chivo."

As most fans know, Christian Bale is an actor who takes on new and different characters in every movie he makes. From changing his body to both ends of the extremes with "The Machinist" and "Vice" to completely transforming himself mentally, he is a chameleon among his contemporaries. He looks to be using all his transformative abilities in "Amsterdam," and his hair is center stage.