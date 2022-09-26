How Christian Bale And Robert De Niro Really Feel About Collaborating With David O. Russell On Amsterdam

David O. Russell's movies have a quirky quality and are filled with rich characters and fascinating plots. For Christian Bale, it's that individual signature that makes him eager to sign on to Russell's films. "David is very unique. He's very special," Bale observed. "He has his own perspective."

On "Amsterdam," the collaboration between Bale and Russell was especially close — they met for years to discuss the movie in a diner before cameras finally rolled. It was an experience that Bale seemed to especially relish. "I was just really grateful that David invited me along for the whole journey," the actor confessed. "It was a joy from beginning to end."

Robert De Niro similarly had nothing but positive things to say about working with Russell. "I've had a terrific time working with him," De Niro shared. "We'd talk, and he'd call me. From time to time, we'd get together whenever we could, and it just evolved into what it was."

De Niro also enjoys Russell's spontaneity during filming. "He's writing as he's shooting," De Niro revealed. "He stands behind the camera operator with the Steadicam or the handheld and tells him where to go and tells the actors sometimes what to say. And sometimes the best dialogue and delivery of dialogue can come out of those moments."

"Amsterdam" opens in movie theaters on October 7.