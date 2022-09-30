Now You See Me 3 Conjures Up A Longtime Woody Harrelson Collaborator To Direct

Fans of "Now You See Me" and its sequel "Now You See Me 2" have waited six years and counting for a third entry in the heist film franchise. Fortunately for those wondering if we're ever getting a "Now You See Me 3," a sequel is, in fact, in production. Currently, writer Eric Warren Singer of "American Hustle" and "Top Gun: Maverick" fame is in charge of its screenplay, while Morgan Freeman, Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, Mark Ruffalo, and Lizzy Caplan are all confirmed to be returning cast members. New to the franchise is Benedict Cumberbatch, who will appear alongside this already sizable ensemble.

It's unclear, however, if Isla Fisher will return for "Now You See Me 3." Notably complicating her relationship to "Now You See Me," Fisher almost drowned while working on the first film. She was then absent from the second entry, though it was a pregnancy that kept her away, rather than an outright unwillingness to return to the franchise.

In either case, production on "Now You See Me 3" is underway. In fact, the latest talent to be attached to the project is a director well familiar with "Now You See Me" star Woody Harrelson.