Another Hocus Pocus Project Is Brewing, But Not The One We Expected

In an interview with Broadway Podcast Network's "The Art of Kindness" podcast, "Hocus Pocus" executive producer David Kirschner discussed a long-rumored stage adaptation of the original 1993 "Hocus Pocus" film. Kirschner said, "This started before Covid, but now it seems to be back on ... They are building a Broadway version of 'Hocus Pocus.'"

Rumblings of a "Hocus Pocus" musical have been going around for a while now. In 2020, prior to the pandemic, "Hocus Pocus" director Kenny Ortega told Forbes, "I'd love to do 'Hocus Pocus' on Broadway ... I think a 'Hocus Pocus' musical would be great fun."

We don't know a lot about the "Hocus Pocus" musical so far, but it seems like it will be a stage adaptation of the original film's plot rather than another installment like a sequel. Kirschner did not disclose details about the Broadway musical's creative team or production timeline, so it's unclear who would be involved in the musical or when it might come out. However, he did say, "I think you're going to be very pleased."