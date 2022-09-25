The Real Reason Three Of Hocus Pocus' Main Stars Aren't In The Sequel

Recently, "Hocus Pocus" fans were dealt more sad news when EW also confirmed that Omri Katz, who played Max, and Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, would not be returning. With this disappointing development, we now know that the three young leads from the first flick will be absent for our reunion with the witchy siblings. Understandably, fans want to know why.

Director Anne Fletcher had an explanation for EW. While conceptualizing the sequel, the team considered bringing in the three leads from the first movie but simply couldn't fit them in. "We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?" Fletcher explained. "It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it because we did talk about it — painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with [the] story even if they came in as a cameo."

While it could have been possible to insert them into background cameos, Fletcher believes that fans would be pretty unhappy with that choice. "People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry." It's a fair point. Fletcher didn't want to do a disservice to the original characters or make the fans angry.