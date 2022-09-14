Bette Midler Doesn't Mince Words About Hocus Pocus 3
Halloween fans have been waiting anxiously for the return of the comically evil Sanderson Sisters ever since they conjured up a dangerously fun adventure for audiences to enjoy year after year in the 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus." While at this point, there are few things diehard fans don't know about "Hocus Pocus," there's still much to tell in regards to what will happen if these devious child-eating witches are summoned to the realm of mortals once more.
The original movie starred Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. A trio that successfully brought to life complex characters that danced the line between frightening and funny in a way that brings smiles to viewers while still showcasing that on All Hallow's Eve, they'll do whatever it takes to restore the youthful beauty they've lost.
The Sanderson Sisters are making a comeback for "Hocus Pocus 2," and the internet has been loudly buzzing about it for some time now. Najimy, Parker, and Midler all seem very enthusiastic about reprising these classic characters after almost three decades of watching the world love them, particularly Midler, who had a lot to say on the matter.
Midler would sign on for a Hocus Pocus 3 in a heartbeat
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bette Midler discussed her return to the role of Winifred Sanderson and hopes for a continuation into franchise territory. "After 30 years with no sequel to 'Hocus Pocus,' I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise — especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course, I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"
Midler also goes into detail about her dedication to "Hocus Pocus" and how she advocated for a sequel for years before they finally made it. Midler, along with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, all shared an image on their Instagram profiles announcing "Hocus Pocus 2," and the world has been anxiously waiting for a return to Salem ever since.
While there doesn't seem to be a "Hocus Pocus 3" on the way any time soon, "Hocus Pocus 2" comes out on Disney+ on September 30. The movie's trailer has given a glimpse into the plot and even hints at revealing some previously untold truths about the Sanderson Sisters and how they became the not-always successfully evil witches we know, love, and cackle at during the spooky season.