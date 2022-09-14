Bette Midler Doesn't Mince Words About Hocus Pocus 3

Halloween fans have been waiting anxiously for the return of the comically evil Sanderson Sisters ever since they conjured up a dangerously fun adventure for audiences to enjoy year after year in the 1993 movie "Hocus Pocus." While at this point, there are few things diehard fans don't know about "Hocus Pocus," there's still much to tell in regards to what will happen if these devious child-eating witches are summoned to the realm of mortals once more.

The original movie starred Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. A trio that successfully brought to life complex characters that danced the line between frightening and funny in a way that brings smiles to viewers while still showcasing that on All Hallow's Eve, they'll do whatever it takes to restore the youthful beauty they've lost.

The Sanderson Sisters are making a comeback for "Hocus Pocus 2," and the internet has been loudly buzzing about it for some time now. Najimy, Parker, and Midler all seem very enthusiastic about reprising these classic characters after almost three decades of watching the world love them, particularly Midler, who had a lot to say on the matter.