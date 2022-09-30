How Jeremy Renner Coached Dianne Wiest Through A Rough Scene On Mayor Of Kingstown - Exclusive

Dianne Wiest didn't exactly have the easiest time fake-slapping Jeremy Renner on the show, as she recalled. "I had to have stunt help. There would've been stunt help anyway, but I needed to have a stuntman tell me that I wasn't going to hurt him," she explained. "The camera had to angle a different way so that I was sure I wouldn't hurt him because I am no good at that kind of violence; I'm a failure. I did not enjoy [it]. I was very happy when that scene was over. I don't enjoy hitting people." That's definitely a tough position to be in as a pacifist, but Wiest trudged through with the help of Renner.

Wiest confirmed that Renner walked her through the scene and told her it was okay — all is fair in love and Hollywood, after all. "He was wonderful, and he didn't flinch. Of course, I'm the least of the violence that happens to him in the show [because] he goes through so much, but he didn't flinch," she added. "I would've gone, 'Oh, don't, don't,' but he stood his ground there."

Wiest found her workaround, though. She noted, "I actually ended up slapping him and then hitting him on the shoulder because that is something I could do more easily." The final product is certainly convincing, and fans would have no idea from watching the scene that Wiest was having any difficulty in the moment. Watching the performances, it's quite easy to ditch reality for 40 minutes and get completely swept up in the TV show.

The first season of "Mayor of Kingstown" is now available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD. The first season is also streaming in full on Paramount+.